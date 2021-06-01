Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,553.40 ($20.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,499.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,405.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill & Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

