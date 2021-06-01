Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

