Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 7.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. 16,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,658,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

