Hord Price Tops $0.35 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $925,775.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00306178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00194206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00997298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,215 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

