HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.65. 33,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,783,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.