Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.91

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.91 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.10). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.37), with a volume of 87,815 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -32.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.91.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

