Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.93. 6,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 622,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

