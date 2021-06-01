IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 95,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,895. The firm has a market cap of $673.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

