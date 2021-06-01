Idena Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,754.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Idena has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $47,754.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00293922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00188836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.01013262 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,519,614 coins and its circulating supply is 43,911,943 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

