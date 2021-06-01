IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $5,318,979.60 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDXX traded down $7.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.59. The stock had a trading volume of 272,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $294.17 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.