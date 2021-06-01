IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner Sells 2,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathy V. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.59. 272,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,218. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.