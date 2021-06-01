IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Short Interest Update

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IEC Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IEC Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.80%.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

