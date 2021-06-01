IG Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,154.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $65,154.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002798 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00302493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00082459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005108 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020699 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

