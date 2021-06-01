Illuvium Trading Up 4% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $38.98 million and $487,427.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $59.75 or 0.00164423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00293201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00189231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.57 or 0.01038944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

