Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Imaflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.
Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.94 million during the quarter.
Imaflex Company Profile
Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.
