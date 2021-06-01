Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Imaflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of IFX opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. Imaflex has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.