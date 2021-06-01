Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 2.8%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,622,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

