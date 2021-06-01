Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.22

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 49721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

