Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.