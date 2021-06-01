Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $15.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 763,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.