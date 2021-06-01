IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,335 in the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

