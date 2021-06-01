IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

