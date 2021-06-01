IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.