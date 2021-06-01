IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCY stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

