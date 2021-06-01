IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

