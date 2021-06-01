IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United States Lime & Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total transaction of $139,118.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $253,118. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

