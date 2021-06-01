Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

III traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,434. The company has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

