InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of InfuSystem worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.95. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.