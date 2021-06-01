Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Reaches $0.0829

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $868,976.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,755,282 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

