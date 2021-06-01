Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

