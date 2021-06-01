Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,875.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$440,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$430,400.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,905. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.