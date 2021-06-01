Insider Selling: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells 156,885 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group stock traded down GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.14 ($1.40). 2,536,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,430. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.33.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

