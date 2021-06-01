Insider Selling: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells 156,885 Shares of Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).
Just Group stock traded down GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.14 ($1.40). 2,536,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,430. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.33.
Just Group Company Profile
