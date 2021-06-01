Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Theodore Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 million, a P/E ratio of 488.80 and a beta of -2.63. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

