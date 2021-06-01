Insider Selling: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$192,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,831.25.

CVE NOU opened at C$15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.63 million and a PE ratio of -22.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.69. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

