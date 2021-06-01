Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.66, for a total value of $521,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of RNG stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.00. 1,383,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.31 and a 200 day moving average of $338.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,012.00 and a beta of 0.68.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
