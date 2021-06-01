Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.66, for a total value of $521,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.00. 1,383,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.31 and a 200 day moving average of $338.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,012.00 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

