Insights Network Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.60 million and $66,035.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,431,043 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

