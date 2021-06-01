Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,519 shares of company stock worth $3,838,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

