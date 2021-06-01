Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,946.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. 182,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

