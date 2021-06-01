Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $266.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,830,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,275 in the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

