Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$185.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market cap of C$23.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$162.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$152.13. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$126.65 and a 52 week high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7388105 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

