International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 256,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $590.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

