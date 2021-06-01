Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

XENT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,508. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

