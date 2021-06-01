Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives C$38.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.67.

ITP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$29.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.