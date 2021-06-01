Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,858,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $312.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $226.92 and a 1-year high of $317.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.80.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

