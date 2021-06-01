Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

RDIV opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

