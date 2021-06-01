InvestDigital Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,208.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $450,358.41 and $101,208.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

About InvestDigital

IDT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 122,314,610 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.