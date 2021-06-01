IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,625,500.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $206.27. The stock had a trading volume of 310,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

