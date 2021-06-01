IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,485,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,929 shares of company stock worth $6,336,624. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.57. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,633. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.