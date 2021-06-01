IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

