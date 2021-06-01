IRISnet (IRIS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.82 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $80.76 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00300655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00191969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00992311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032788 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,020,661,289 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,269,177 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

