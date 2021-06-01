iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Trimmed by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

